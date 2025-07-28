This week @ St Mary's: July 28th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS RETURN FROM SPAIN TRIP

Saints’ players are back from a week-long training camp in Spain following two friendlies against CD Castellón and RCD Espanyol.

The game against Segunda División side Castellón, played in Girona last Wednesday, finished 1-1 after Saints opened the scoring through an own goal from Ben Brereton Díaz’s cross.

Damion Downs scored on his debut with a well-taken goal against Espanyol, who finished 14th in La Liga last term, but Saints fell to a 2-1 defeat at the club’s B Team stadium in Barcelona.

With exclusive coverage from the trip, Saints fans can catch up on a host of content, including mic’d up training with the goalkeepers, a longest drive challenge inspired by the release of Happy Gilmore 2, the first post-retirement interview with Adam Lallana and a chat with manager Will Still rounding up the week.

STILL SET FOR ST MARY’S BOW

Will Still will take charge of his first home game on Saturday (3.30pm BST), as Saints host Brighton at St Mary’s in our final friendly of pre-season. Tickets are available from just £15 for Adults and £5 for Under-18s.

Brighton tickets

Tickets for our first two home games of the Championship season, against Wrexham and Stoke, are now on sale to all supporters.

Wrexham and Stoke tickets

The eagerly-anticipated south coast derby against Portsmouth will go on sale to eligible supporters on Wednesday.

Portsmouth tickets

WOMEN’S TEAM FIXTURES REVEALED

Southampton FC Women will start and finish their 2025/26 WSL2 campaign against newly-promoted Ipswich at St Mary’s on Saturday 6th September.

Women's fixtures

Simon Parker's side will end the season against another league newcomer, with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday 3rd May.

Sync fixtures

The south coast derby returns for another season, as both the men and women will face Portsmouth in the same division for the first time – Saints are away from home on Sunday 12th October for the first encounter, before hosting their rivals on Sunday 11th January.

Season Tickets

WOMEN WELCOME THREE NEW FACES

It was a busy week at Staplewood, as Saints welcomed a trio of new signings.

Defender Ellie Hack, 23, arrived from Blackburn whilst 20-year-old midfielder Abbie Ferguson, a Scottish Women’s Premier League title winner, was signed from Hibernian, and versatile 18-year-old Kiera Sena joined from Cork City.

Elsewhere, Lucia Kendall’s 10-year association with Saints came to an end as the midfielder departed for WSL side Aston Villa, but Atlanta Primus will be staying – she’s signed a new one-year deal to remain at St Mary’s. Youngster Isabel Watts has also signed her first professional contract.

2025/26 GOALKEEPER KITS AVAILABLE

The new keeper kits for the 2025/26 season have officially launched online.

As worn by Alex McCarthy, Gavin Bazunu and Aaron Ramsdale in our men's first team pre-season games, the kits feature bold colours in purple, orange and green, with a striking pattern design.

Shop now

The new outfield third kit was teased on the club’s social media channels on Monday morning…

Completing the set 👀



31/07/25 pic.twitter.com/bZCVaoWEvQ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 28, 2025

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Mon-Thu: Bottomless Brunch (from £30 per person)

Tue 29: Open Mic Night (7.30pm-9.30pm BST)

Wed 30: Wing Wednesday (75p each!)

Thu 31: England vs India: 5th Test day one (11am BST)

Fri 1: New EFL season: Luton vs AFC Wimbledon (8pm BST)

Sat 2: 3rd Test: Australia vs British & Irish Lions (11am BST); Matchday at St Mary's!

Sun 3: Hungarian Grand Prix (2pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

Men's Season Tickets are on sale to all supporters but are now limited. Don't miss out on being in that number across the 2025/26 season.

Be in that number

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint