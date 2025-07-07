Published:
The Dell

Wing Wednesdays at The Dell

SFC Media
Wednesdays just got a whole lot tastier this July with our brand-new Wing Wednesdays at The Dell!

If you’re as obsessed with chicken wings as we are, you’re in for a treat. Every Wednesday, enjoy mouth-watering wings for just 75p each – all the way through to 30th July

Pair your wings with an ice-cold drink and catch the action on our outdoor screens, showing live sports all summer long.  

Wings, cold drinks, and unbeatable vibes – what more could you want on a summer evening? 

Want to plan ahead? Book your table below. 

