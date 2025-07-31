St Mary’s matchdays are fast approaching and here’s all the information you need to know if you’re joining us in The Dell this season.

We recommend booking to guarantee your table if you’re looking for pre-match food. In a change from last season, there will no longer be set times available to book on a matchday, it’ll be open for you to book whatever time you like ahead of kick-off. With just a £10 deposit per person that will come off your final bill, you’ll get an hour and a half to soak in the pre-match atmosphere and enjoy our matchday menu.

Book now

Our matchday menus have something for everyone, with different options for early, 3pm or late kick-offs.

View menus

If there’s any table space left on a matchday, or if you’re just looking for a drink, it’ll be first come, first served. Our outside tables are also available to anyone, first come, first served, with outside bars, TV screens and a newly installed pergola above your head for those sunny, or rainy, south coast days.

Is your ticket in the Northam or Itchen North? Did you know The Dell is also open at half-time too? There’s a range of snacks available, and with both the inside and outside bars open, there’s a whole host of both alcoholic and soft drinks for you to buy.

Your matchday doesn’t need to end at the final whistle, with tables available to book post-match with no deposit required. Keep an eye out for the timings of our post-match Happy Hour as well. Early kick-off on a Sunday? Make a post-match booking for a famous Dell Sunday Roast.

Don’t forget, The Dell isn’t just for matchdays. With a new menu ready to try for breakfast, lunch and dinner across the week, Men’s and Women’s Season Ticket holders and Saints Members getting discounts on all food and drink, plus events like the monthly quiz and a constant stream of live sport on the TVs, make The Dell your go-to.

Upcoming events