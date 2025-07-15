Published:
The Dell

The Dell's Monthly Quiz Returns For August

You loved our July quiz night, so we are excited to announce, The Dell Monthly Quiz is back for August!

Taking place on the first Wednesday of the month at 7pm, come and enjoy an evening of fun, games, friendly competition and amazing prizes.   

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night. Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and fun challenges to keep your team entertained throughout the evening. 

Book your table in advance to guarantee your spot in the quiz – we can’t wait to see you there! 

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 6th August 

Time: 7:00 PM  

Location: The Dell, Southampton  

Entry Fee: £2 per person (card payment only)  

Team Size: Up to six players 

Book a Table

