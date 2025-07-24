Watch England defend their title against Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO Final this Sunday at The Dell.

Cheer on The Lionesses in the comfort of The Dell pub, with food, drink, and fellow football fans. With multiple screens inside the pub and outside in the garden, you're guaranteed a front row seat to the action at this free screening.



It's expected to be a popular event, so make sure to book your table in advance to avoid disappointment.

Book a Table