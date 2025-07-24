Published:
The Dell

UEFA Women's EURO Final Screening

Written by
SFC Media
WOMENS_EURO_2025_kmeqsz

Watch England defend their title against Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO Final this Sunday at The Dell.

Cheer on The Lionesses in the comfort of The Dell pub, with food, drink, and fellow football fans. With multiple screens inside the pub and outside in the garden, you're guaranteed a front row seat to the action at this free screening.


It's expected to be a popular event, so make sure to book your table in advance to avoid disappointment.

Book a Table

Related

SFC_2425_TheDell_CharacterBreakfast_Aug_20258_f006bc

Join Sammy & Mary Saint for Breakfast!

The Dell
SFC_2425_HOSPO_THEDELL_MONTHLYQUIZ_DIGITAL_v111_fyqote

The Dell's Monthly Quiz Returns For August

The Dell