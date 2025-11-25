Deck the halls - Christmas is coming to The Dell.

With the festive season just around the corner, we are excited to bring you a range of magical offers and events for all ages – the perfect way to keep you in the Christmas spirit all December long.

Check out what we have to offer below:

Festive Menu

Our Christmas season kicks-off with our Festive Menu, which will take over our regular menu from Wednesday 3rd - Wednesday 31st December (excluding matchdays).

Featuring festive classics and Christmas inspired dishes to excite your tastebuds. Visit us any time of the day for a taste of Christmas with our breakfast menu, main menu, pudding menu and Sunday menu.

Join us on Sunday’s from 11am to try our hot Christmas roasts with a choice of Roast English Beef, Roast Norfolk Turkey, and Chestnut & Lentil Roast (v/vgn). Finish your dinner with a sweet treat from our pudding menu featuring Christmas favourites including Warm Mince Pie, Christmas Pudding and Banoffee Trifle (v).

Festive Quiz

Our most popular event, The Dell’s Monthly Quiz, returns on Wednesday 3rd December from 7pm. Enjoy a festive evening with challenging trivia, friendly competition and incredible prizes. Lioness legend, Marieanne Spacey-Cale will be joining us as the quiz co-host for December only.

Participation is £2 per person and will be payable by card on the night.

Book your table in advance to guarantee your spot in the quiz – we can’t wait to see you there!

Festive Character Breakfast

The perfect morning out for any Saints family is back on Tuesday 23rd December at 8am and 10am.

Festive Character Breakfast brings young Saints fans a morning filled with fun, food and a chance to meet their favourite mascots, Sammy and Mary Saint. After breakfast, families will get to step into the heart of the action with a mini stadium tour.

Tickets are £10 per child and £15 per adult.

Christmas Eve

Going out-out on Christmas Eve? Get the party started at The Dell on Wednesday 24th December with incredible offers and festive vibes.

Enjoy a warm welcome on arrival with a free mince pie for all attendees and keep the festive spirit flowing with mulled wine for just £1.50. It’s the perfect way to toast the season before the celebrations really kick off.

Keep up to date with all Christmas events and offers at The Dell