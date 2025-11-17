Kick off the Christmas holidays with a morning sprinkled with magic.

The Dell’s Character Breakfast is back on Tuesday 23rd December, bringing young Saints fans a morning filled with fun, food, and a chance to meet their favourite mascots, Sammy and Mary Saint! It’s the perfect treat for children, and a great way for parents, grandparents, and carers to make some unforgettable family memories at St Mary’s Stadium.

What to expect:

From the moment you arrive, the excitement kicks in. Whether your little one is a huge Saints fan or just loves a great day out, there’s something for everyone.

As you settle in for a delicious breakfast, Sammy and Mary Saint will be making the rounds, stopping by tables for photos, high-fives, and plenty of laughs. Expect big smiles all around as the little ones get to meet their favourite club mascots up close!

But the fun doesn’t stop there. After breakfast, families will get to step into the heart of the action with a mini tour of the dugout – the perfect chance for kids to imagine themselves as future Saints stars.

Tickets are just £15 for adults and £10 for children, including breakfast, a soft drink, and all the fun of the morning. With limited spaces available, you won’t want to miss out on this magical Saints experience!

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday 23rd December

Time: 8am & 10am

Price: Children - £10, Adults - £15

Book Now