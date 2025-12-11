New year, same quiz you know and love.

The Dell’s Monthly Quiz is back on Wednesday 7th January, packed with fun, games, friendly competition and amazing Saints themed prizes. Taking place on the first Wednesday of every month, our Monthly Quiz has become a fan favourite amongst Southampton supporters and locals alike.

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night. Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and challenges to keep your team entertained throughout the evening.

Book a table now to secure your place in the quiz… you never know, you could be our next quiz champion this January!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 7th January

Time: From 7pm

Location: The Dell, Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players