Calling all Young Saints – we have a special Summer Holiday treat for you in The Dell.

Due to popular demand, The Dell’s Character Breakfast is returning this August with two dates. Young Saints fans can enjoy a morning filled with fun, food, and a chance to meet Sammy and Mary Saint!

This experience is the perfect way to entertain the kids this Summer - whether your child is a Saint's fan or just loves a great day out, this is a magical morning for all.

As you settle in for a delicious breakfast, Sammy and Mary Saint will be making the rounds, stopping by tables for photos, high-fives, and plenty of laughs. Expect big smiles all around as the little ones get to meet their favourite club mascots up close!

But the fun doesn’t stop there. After breakfast, families will get to step into the heart of the action with a mini tour of the dugout – the perfect chance for kids to imagine themselves as future Saints stars!

Two Dates, Two Time Slots – Pick What Works for You!

The Dell Character Breakfast is running on Tuesday 5th August and Tuesday 19th August, with two sittings each day:

First Slot:

8:00am – 10:00am

Second Slot:

10:00 – 12:00

Book Now – Spaces Are Limited!

Tickets are just £15 for adults and £10 for children, including breakfast, a soft drink, and a mini stadium tour. With limited spaces available, you won’t want to miss out on this magical Saints experience!

Book Now