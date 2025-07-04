Published:
The Dell

Our Brand-New Menu Has Arrived at The Dell!

We're excited to introduce our all-new menu, now available at The Dell.

Whether you're craving a classic burger, a perfectly baked pizza, or a hearty focaccia sandwich, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Looking for a lighter option? Our freshly prepared salads are a great choice for those warm summer days. 

Bringing the whole family? Our Children’s Menu is catered specially for our youngest Saints fans, with all main meals including a dessert and drink for just £8

Our new menu is available now! Book a table or walk in today. 

Please note - this menu is not available on match days.

