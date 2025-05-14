Published:
The Dell

Make The Dell Your Office for the Day

Looking for a change of scenery while you work?

Swap the kitchen table for a space with a little bit more charm – The Dell is now open as your weekday workspace.

Whether you are remote working or studying, our new ‘Work from The Dell’ offer gives you everything you need for a productive day – great food, great coffee and plenty of space.  

From £10pp, Monday to Friday 8am-5pm, you can enjoy*: 

  • Fast Wi-Fi to keep you connected 

  • Unlimited tea, coffee and water 

  • A sandwich from our lunch menu 

Upgrade your package to £15pp and recieve an end of session drink (draught, house wine or soft drink). 

With plenty of plug sockets and a relaxed, dog-friendly pub atmosphere, you will find a calm, comfortable space that helps you stay focused — and lets you unwind when the work's done. 

Bring your laptop and make yourself at home. 

*T&Cs apply.  

