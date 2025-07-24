Women secure Kiera Sena signing

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Republic of Ireland youth international Kiera Sena, subject to international clearance and FA registration.

The versatile 18-year-old arrives following her departure from Cork City, where she rose through the ranks in her home country.

Playing at full-back or utilised further forward, Sena already has almost 50 senior games under her belt since making her first team debut at Cork in 2023.

She has been capped for her country at Under-17s and Under-19s level, and started all three group games at the U19 European Championships earlier this year.

Now making the move to England for senior football in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, Sena said: “In Ireland the level is a bit different, so I’m excited to see what the levels are here as well.

“I’ve already seen it in training so I’m excited for the season ahead.”