Women's 2025/26 Subway League Cup fixtures finalised

Southampton FC Women's Group C fixtures for the Subway Women's League Cup have been confirmed.

Saints were drawn into Group C last month, where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Charlton, and Portsmouth.

In the largest group of the Southern section, Simon Parker's side have four group games to contest with home ties against their league rivals and away trips to two Women's Super League Clubs.

Saints' home games for this competition will be played at the Silverlake Stadium, with the matches scheduled as follows:

October

Wed 08 Portsmouth (h) - 7pm, Silverlake Stadium

Sun 19 Brighton (a) - 2pm, Broadfield Stadium

November

Wed 12 West Ham (a) - 7pm, Chigwell Construction Stadium

Sun 23 Charlton (h) - 2pm, Silverlake Stadium

Full ticket information will be released in due course.