What's on at the Women's south coast derby

With Southampton FC Women's clash against Portsmouth fast approaching in January, we are thrilled to announce a massive line-up of matchday activations that turns your match ticket into an evening of entertainment.

Whether you're a die-hard supporter or a family looking for the perfect January outing, we are pulling out all the stops to ensure the atmosphere around the stadium matches the excitement on the pitch. Before the match, the stadium will be alive with energy and activities that are included in your ticket.

For the competitive fans, we've confirmed a Football Rodeo and our Saints Activation Zone will return.

Saints Brass will be performing around the stadium.

Live music in The Dell , and a roaming magician to keep you entertained pre-match.

There will be FREE hot chocolate available for supporters to warm themselves up outside.

We'll also have a jelly bean waterfall and mini pancake stalls, the perfect way to fuel up before the big game.

The entertainment doesn’t stop at the touchline; we are bringing the spectacle inside the bowl under the lights with our pre-match light show.

In a change to last season's Portsmouth home fixture, the 'Drinking in View Pilot' will be in effect for this match, allowing you to bring alcohol into the stands and to your seat if you wish.

This is the perfect January treat for any fan, family,, or young footballer. With tickets starting at just £10 for Adults, £5 for 18-25, and £4 for Juniors.

There's no better time to secure your place in the crowd as we aim to make it 10 games unbeaten against Portsmouth on Saturday 10th January, 5:30pm kick-off.

