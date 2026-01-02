Women approaching season-high attendance for south coast derby

Southampton FC Women's highly-anticipated clash against Portsmouth on Saturday 10th January is nearing a first attendance milestone with one week to go.

Simon Parker's side are aiming to make it 10 matches unbeaten against their rivals, with supporters encouraged to bring the numbers to St Mary's Stadium for the latest south coast showdown.

Over 3,400 tickets have been snapped up over the festive period, with Saints' opening day attendance of 3,896 next in the sights to beat.

The club's record south coast derby attendance is also in the sights, when 5,666 supporters joined for last season's battle under the lights on another prime-time Saturday evening clash.

Whether you're a die-hard supporter or a family looking for a perfect January outing, we've added plenty of matchday activations and ticket incentives to ensure the atmosphere matches the excitement on the pitch.

Tickets start at just £10 for Adults, £5 for 18-25, and £4 for Juniors.

For Women’s Season Ticket holders, there is an added chance to help maximise the attendance by bringing along as many of your family and friends as you like for FREE.

In a change to last season's Portsmouth home fixture, the 'Drinking in View Pilot' will be in effect for this match, allowing you to bring alcohol into the stands and to your seat if you wish.

Before the match, the stadium will be alive with energy and activities that are included in your ticket, along with a pre-match light show as kick-off approaches.

There's no better time to secure your place in the crowd to show your support as we aim to start the new year in style against Portsmouth on Saturday 10th January, 5:30pm kick-off.

