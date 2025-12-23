Exclusive Season Ticket Holder benefits for Women's south coast derby

Southampton FC Women's Season Ticker Holders can win exclusive prizes for their support at the upcoming south coast derby in January.

Rescheduled for a prime-time Saturday clash on 10th January, the biggest fixture of Saints' WSL2 season will kick off 2026 in style.

With a chance to make it a historic 10 games unbeaten against Portsmouth, we want as many supporters as possible to get behind the side at St Mary's Stadium as we aim to keep Hampshire red.

For Women’s Season Ticket Holders, there is an added incentive to help maximise the attendance by bringing along as many of your family and friends as you like for FREE.

As one of the benefits of being a Women’s Season Ticket holder, a unique code has been sent out via email to claim free tickets. The Season Ticket holders who bring the most people along with them using their unique code will be in the running to win an exclusive Southampton FC Women’s prize.

1st Place

x2 FREE Women's 2026/27 Season Tickets

Signed 2025/26 Starling Home Shirt

x2 Box Access tickets for Newcastle match on 08/02/26

2nd - 5th Place

x2 Box Access tickets for Newcastle match on 08/02/26

Not a Season Ticket Holder? There are still plenty of ticket options for derby day as we aim for a bumper crowd at St Mary's Stadium, with affordable entry and group bookings available.

MORE TICKETS