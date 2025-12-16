Keep Hampshire red against Portsmouth Women in January

Rescheduled for a prime-time Saturday clash, the biggest fixture of the WSL2 season promises pride, passion, and an electric atmosphere at St Mary's Stadium.

Tickets for Southampton FC Women's south coast derby against Portsmouth are on sale NOW. The match has been rescheduled to Saturday 10th January, kicking off at 5:30pm to secure a prime slot as we aim to maximise attendance on derby day.

With a chance to make it a historic 10 games unbeaten against Portsmouth, we want all supporters to secure their tickets and get behind the Women's Team in the battle to keep Hampshire red.

With the previous two results against Pompey this season resulting in a stunning 5-2 win away at Fratton Park and a 1-0 win at Silverlake in the League Cup in the same week, now's your chance to watch our Women's team at St Mary's as they try do the treble against our south coast rivals.

In a change to last season's Portsmouth home fixture, the 'Drinking in View Pilot' will be in effect for this match, allowing you to bring alcohol into the stands and to your seat if you wish.

Ticket Information & Pricing

This fixture offers great value for everyone. We have introduced a new 18-25 tariff for young adults. Book now to avoid disappointment.

Adult: £10

18-25: £5

Under-18s: £4

Women’s Season Ticket Holders: We’re activating one of the benefits of being a Women’s Season Ticket holder this season for this fixture. You will be sent a unique code via email to bring as many of your family and friends as you like for free. The Season Ticket holders who bring the most people along with them to the match using their unique code will be in the running to win an exclusive Southampton FC Women’s prize.

Men’s Season Ticket Holders: You can claim two free tickets for this match. This offer is only available until midnight on Monday, 22nd December, so log in to your account and claim yours before it's too late.

Planning on going as a group? Orders with five or more paying adults will receive all under 18 tickets free. Whether your own team is playing on Saturday morning or you have fixtures on Sunday, this evening slot allows your whole squad to get together under the lights without missing a minute of your own season.

Elevate your Matchday Experience with Ticket+

Looking for more than a general admission ticket? We will be opening our Knightwood Lounge for fans who want to enjoy the match in warmth and style with food and drink available to buy at the bar and bring to your seat.

Knightwood Lounge: £25

If you're a Women's Season Ticket holder and would like to get Ticket+ for access to the Knightwood Lounge, contact the Ticket Office by emailing [email protected] or by phone on 02381 780 780.

Women's Matchday Seating Changes

To ensure the best atmosphere and safety for all supporters, please note our stadium configuration for this fixture:

Blocks 45-48 in the Northam End are designated safe standing areas.

All other areas of the Northam Stand will be strictly seated. Our stewarding team will be actively ensuring compliance in these areas.

Away Supporters will be encouraged to purchase their tickets in Blocks 9-11.

This is your chance to be a part of our Women's team and help us push for a record crowd against Portsmouth.

