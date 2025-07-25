Saints’ 2025/26 Women’s Super League 2 fixtures confirmed

Southampton FC Women will start and finish their 2025/26 WSL2 campaign against newly-promoted opposition in their fourth season in the second tier.

Saints will kick-off the campaign with a home game at St Mary's Stadium, as they host Ipswich Town on Saturday 6th September.

Simon Parker's side will end the season against another league newcomer, with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday 3rd May.

The first away game of the campaign falls on Sunday 14th September, with a trip to last season's relegated WSL side Crystal Palace.

The highly anticipated south coast derby returns for another season, as both the men and women will face Portsmouth in the same division for the first time - Saints are away from home on Sunday 12th October for the first encounter, before hosting their rivals on Sunday 11th January.

This season, there will be three WSL2 league fixtures played at the Silverlake Stadium, the club's usual home for cup matches, which are spaced out at intervals throughout the year for the clashes against Sunderland (28th September), Durham (16th November), and Sheffield United (4th April).

Saints' final home game of the campaign is against Charlton at St Mary's on Sunday 26th April, before the final day trip to the Midlands.

SYNC FIXTURES

The full 2025/26 fixture list is as follows, with kick-off times and ticket information to be confirmed in due course:

September 2025

Sat 06 Ipswich Town (h)

Sun 14 Crystal Palace (a)

Sun 21 Bristol City (h)

Sun 28 Sunderland (h)*

October 2025

Sun 05 Birmingham City (a)

Sun 12 Portsmouth (a)

November 2025

Sun 02 Nottingham Forest (h)

Sun 09 Charlton Athletic (a)

Sun 16th Durham (h)*

December 2025

Sun 07 Newcastle United (a)

Sun 21 Sheffield United (a)

January 2026

Sun 11 Portsmouth (h)

Sun 25 Sunderland (a)

February 2026

Sun 01 Crystal Palace (h)

Sun 08 Newcastle United (h)

Sun 15 Bristol City (a)

March 2026

Sun 15 Birmingham City (h)

Sun 22 Durham (a)

Sun 29 Ipswich Town (a)

April 2026

Sat 04 Sheffield United (h)*

Sun 26 Charlton Athletic (h)

May 2026

Sun 03 Nottingham Forest (a)

*Fixture to be played at Silverlake Stadium

**Fixtures are subject to change.

Women's Season Tickets are on general sale to all supporters. Become part of the journey and be in that number across the 2025/26 season.

Be in that number

Viewing this page on a mobile device? Download the Saints app for all the latest news, feature videos and interactive content to get you closer to the action!

Open the Saints app today!