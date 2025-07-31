Women's 2025/26 Subway League Cup group confirmed

Southampton FC Women have learnt their Subway League Cup group stage opponents ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Saints have been drawn in Group C, alongside Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Charlton, and Portsmouth.

The draw has set up two rematches from last season's competition, as Saints face Women's Super League side West Ham and South Coast rivals Portsmouth again.

In the largest group of the Southern section, Simon Parker's side will also face another WSL side in Brighton, and another fellow WSL2 club in Charlton.

The dates for the group stage matches meanwhile are as follows:

- 24/25 September 2025

- 8/9 October 2025 (Group C matches only)

- 18/19 October 2025

- 12/13 November 2025 (Group C matches only)

- 22/23 November 2025

Full fixture and ticket information for the group stage games will be released in due course.