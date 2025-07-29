Women add Crystal Palace test to pre-season

Southampton FC Women will face Crystal Palace in a behind closed doors test during their pre-season schedule.

Having already confirmed a clash with AFC Wimbledon to start their pre-season schedule, Saints will face last season's relegated Women's Super League side on Sunday 24th August, with a 2pm kick-off.

This game against Palace will take place behind closed doors, with supporters not admitted, but updates of the result will be shared.

Tickets for Saints' pre-season opener at AFC Wimbledon on Sunday 3rd August are available and FREE to supporters, who will need to download them from the following link in advance.

Women's Season Tickets are on general sale to all supporters. Become part of the journey and be in that number across the 2025/26 season.

