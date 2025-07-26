Women's Atlanta Primus signs new deal

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce that Atlanta Primus has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The midfielder arrived at the club in 2023 and made 19 appearances in her debut season, before she spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Charlton Athletic.

After a fruitful spell at the Addicks, Primus returns to the south coast to extend her stay until 2026.

On her new deal, the Jamaican international said: "I'm really happy to have re-signed, it's an exciting time ahead and I'm really looking forward to the new season."

Join Atlanta and the squad this season, as Women's Season Tickets are on general sale to all supporters. Become part of the journey and be in that number across the 2025/26 campaign.

Be in that number