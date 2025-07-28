We’re reopening the doors to St Mary’s: 2025/26 Stadium Tours

We have got something special for you at St Mary’s Stadium this season – Stadium Tours are back!

Forget everything you know about St Mary’s Stadium already and get ready for our new packages for the 2025/26 season. Walk in the footsteps of your heroes, soak up the club’s rich history, or see behind the scenes on a matchday.

New for 2025/26, as you go around on the tour, relive some of the club’s history through the lens, including our best goals, the 1976 cup final and the 2024 play-off final.

Stadium Tours – back and better than ever

Think you know St Mary’s? Think again.

On our standard Stadium Tour, you will get full behind-the-scenes access – from the home and away changing rooms to the players’ tunnel, dugouts, press areas and more! You’ll see the stadium through the eyes of the players, the staff and the legends who made it home.

Tours start Saturday 16th August

£20 Adults | £15 Under 18s

Weekdays during the school holidays & non-matchday weekends available

Approx. 1hr 45mins

Matchday Tours – feel the atmosphere before kick-off

The buzz. The tension. The calm before the storm.

Our matchday tours bring you right into the heart of St Mary’s on the day of the game. You’ll step into the changing rooms as they are being prepared, walk through the tunnel and take in the stadium before it comes alive. It is the perfect way to kick off your Saints matchday experience – and it’s only available here.

Tours starts Saturday 23rd August vs Stoke City

£25 Adults | £20 Under 18s

Starts 10.30am before a 3pm KO

Approx. 1hr 30mins

Only available on matchdays

Legends Tours – the ultimate Saints experience

This one is special.

Once a month, we are teaming up with a true Southampton legend for an extended tour of stories, laughs and maybe even a few secrets. You will get a guided tour, a Q&A session and a meal in The Dell pub, all in the company of someone who lived it.

2hrs 15mins of unforgettable access

20–30-minute live Q&A with a Saints legend

Food included in The Dell

£65 per person

Coming soon

Secure your spot from today and be among the first to tour St Mary’s Stadium in the 2025/26 season.

Keep up to date with the Stadium Tour schedule for this season here.

