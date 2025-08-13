St Mary’s Stadium Tours – Summer Holiday Special

Think you know St Mary’s? Think again.

This summer, we invite you to experience St Mary’s Stadium like never before with our new and improved Stadium Tours. Whether you are a lifelong Saints fan or a first-time visitor, this is your chance to go behind the scenes and see the stadium through the eyes of the players, coaches and club legends.

On our tours, you will have access to areas typically reserved for the team, including both the home and away changing rooms, the players’ tunnel and the dugouts. Also, get the opportunity to explore the press areas and exclusive parts of the stadium, giving you a full behind-the-scenes view of where the magic happens.

Our Stadium Tours are available throughout the summer holidays, perfect for keeping the whole family entertained while learning about the club’s history.

To view the full Stadium tour schedule, see below:

Tour Schedule

Also, we have added an additional date, exclusively for you – 20th August at 11am.

20th August Tour

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience St Mary’s Stadium from a whole new perspective.