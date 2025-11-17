Give the gift of St Mary’s this festive season – Stadium Tours now on sale

Looking for the perfect festive gift for a Saints fan? This Holiday Season, we invite you to experience the magic and step behind the scenes at St Mary’s Stadium.

Our guided stadium tours take you on a journey through the heart of the club. Walk down the players’ tunnel, explore the home and away changing rooms, step into the dugouts, and even feel the atmosphere on the pitch – the same places where unforgettable moments in Saints history have been made.

Festive Tour Dates & Times:

Sat 29th Nov: 11am & 1.30pm

Sat 6th Dec (Matchday): 10.30am

Sat 13th Dec: 11am & 1.30pm

Sun 14th Dec: 11am & 1.30pm

Mon 22nd Dec: 1pm & 3.30pm

Tue 23rd Dec: 11am & 1.30pm

Tue 30th Dec: 1pm & 3.30pm

Thu 1st Jan (Matchday): 10.30am

Fri 2nd Jan: 1pm & 3.30pm

Sat 3rd Jan: 11am & 1.30pm

With limited availability, now is the perfect time to give a gift that’s truly unforgettable. Step inside St Mary’s this festive season and create magical memories that will last a lifetime.

Book your tickets today and give the gift of St Mary’s.

After your tour, why not experience one of our other on-site venues? Have a meal or drink at The Dell or book one of our many activities, including Mini Golf and AR Darts, at our new entertainment playground, LEVEL1.

