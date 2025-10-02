October Half Term Stadium tours now on sale – including two matchday tours

Looking for something exciting to do this October Half Term?

St Mary’s Stadium will be opening its doors for a series of stadium tours this half term, including two matchdays!

Go behind the scenes at St Mary’s: walk through the dressing rooms, stride down the players’ tunnel and step pitchside where the action happens. On our matchday tours, feel the buzz build before kick-off and see areas usually off limits on a game day.

We have tours running throughout October and November, including during the school holidays. Please see the full schedule below.

Tour Schedule

We have two matchday tours now on sale – Preston North End (1st November) and Sheffield Wednesday (8th November).

