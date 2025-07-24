Women bolster backline with Ellie Hack arrival

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of defender Ellie Hack, following her departure from Blackburn Rovers.

The 23-year-old centre-back has a wealth of experience in the second tier, as she spent three years at Lewes before last season’s spell at Rovers.

Hack rose through the youth ranks at WSL side Brighton, and made three senior appearances for them after her debut in the 2018/19 season as a teenager.

After a positive loan at Lewes, she made a permanent move before she was signed by Simon Parker - her previous coach at The Rooks - at Blackburn, who has now added her to the Southampton ranks for their third spell together.

On her arrival at Saints and return to the South Coast, Hack said: “I’m really excited to be a part of it, the facilities here are an absolute joke and not just that but the people within it are great.

“There’s a good feeling and that for me was massive in why I wanted to come.”