Portsmouth (H) Ticket Information

Ticket information for our home match at St Mary’s against Portsmouth on Sunday 14th September, kicking off at midday, has been confirmed.

The club is expecting this highly anticipated match to be in high demand and have put the below information and criteria together to ensure tickets for this match are going to Saints supporters.

The first window for supporters to purchase tickets for this match will begin at 9.30am on Wednesday 30th July. The criteria to purchase tickets in this first window will be all of the below:

You are a 2025/26 Saints Member

You have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC match between the 2020/21 season and 2024/25 seasons

You have already purchased one or more matches for the 2025/26 season

To assist more supporters in qualifying we've brought forward the ticket windows for the three home matches after Portsmouth for 2025/26 Saints Members to purchase. The following matches will be available for members to purchase from 9.30am on Tuesday 29th July, with full information and pricing on these matches released later this week:

Middlesbrough on Saturday 27th September

Swansea City on Saturday 18th October

Preston North End on Saturday 1st November

Our opening two home matches against Wrexham and Stoke City are still available for Saints Members to purchase now.

Buy Wrexham tickets

Buy Stoke City tickets

By purchasing one or more of our other home matches before the 30th July Portsmouth window opening, it will ease the process and ensure you can purchase straight away without any delay. If you hold off to purchase another match until the 30th July this could result in a delay of several minutes to be eligible to purchase the Portsmouth match.

Please note that any members who have not purchased any match tickets at any point during the previous five seasons will not be eligible to purchase Portsmouth match tickets.

Due to the limited number of tickets available for this match, it is not expected that there will be a window for Season Ticket holders to purchase additional tickets.

Should any tickets remain after this initial window, further details will be announced week commencing 4th August.

Further details can be found below: