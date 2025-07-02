Become a Saint with a 25/26 Membership

Get even closer to the heart of the club.

Show your colours, stay connected with what’s going on at St Mary’s and play your part across the season. There's something for every Saints fan, whether you’ve been with us for life or you're new to the red and white army.

Our Adult and Junior Memberships are available at a discounted early bird price for the first week, giving you the option to be in that number for less.

This season we've also introduced Membership Plus, giving you all of the benefits included in an Adult Membership plus a ticket to a selected fixture* and access to a St Mary's Stadium tour.

Be the first to secure tickets to our first home fixtures of the season against Wrexham and Stoke City when they are released to Members on Tuesday 8th July.

Membership Benefits

For the 2025/26 season, our Memberships are packed full of exciting benefits to make sure you feel part of the Saints family all season long. Enjoy priority access to matches with a number of fixtures being available to members first on Tuesday 8th July as well as much more…

Adult Membership: £25 EARLY BIRD PRICE

Junior Membership: £15 EARLY BIRD PRICE

Membership Plus: £60

*Fixtures are Preston, West Bromwich Albion, Hull City or QPR. If supporters purchase Membership Plus, they'll receive their one ticket to one of these fixtures, plus their Membership discount for remaining three fixtures. Details on how to redeem their fixture access and their St Mary's Stadium tour will be sent out during the month of August.