We will travel to Northampton Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

It's the first time the two sides have met since November 2009, where goals Papa Waigo, Adam Lallana and Dean Hammond ensured of a 3-2 second round victory in the FA Cup.

The trip to Sixfields Stadium will come on the week commencing 11th August 2025, with the game coming between the opening day Championship clash with Wrexham at St Mary's Stadium and the trip to Ipswich Town.

Ticket details for the first round tie will be confirmed in due course.

