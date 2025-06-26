Southampton will begin the 2025/26 Championship season with a home game against Wrexham.

The club’s fixtures for the upcoming campaign were released today, with Saints welcoming the newly-promoted side on Saturday 9th August for a 12.30pm BST kick-off that will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, the first meeting with Portsmouth is scheduled for Saturday 13th September, at St Mary’s, with the reverse fixture at Fratton Park on Saturday 24th January.

The festive period will see Will Still’s side visit Oxford United on Boxing Day, followed by a trip to Birmingham City on Monday 29th December and then a home game against Millwall on New Year’s Day.

Saints will wrap up the season on Saturday 2nd May with a visit to Preston North End.

Our full Championship fixture list for 2025/26 is as follows:

August

Sat 9 Wrexham (h) – 12.30pm, live on Sky SportsSat 16 Ipswich Town (a)

Sat 23 Stoke City (h)

Sat 30 Watford (a)

September

Sat 13 Portsmouth (h)

Sat 20 Hull City (a)

Sat 27 Middlesbrough (h)

Tue 30 Sheffield United (a)

October

Sat 4 Derby County (a)

Sat 18 Swansea City (h)

Tues 21 Bristol City (a)

Sat 25 Blackburn Rovers (a)

November

Sat 1 Preston North End (h)

Wed 5 Queens Park Rangers (a)

Sat 8 Sheffield Wednesday (h)

Sat 22 Charlton Athletic (a)

Tue 25 Leicester City (h)

Sat 29 Millwall (a)

December

Sat 6 Birmingham City (h)

Tue 9 West Bromwich Albion (h)

Sat 13 Norwich City (a)

Sat 20 Coventry City (h)

Fri 26 Oxford United (a)

Mon 29 Birmingham City (a)

January

Thu 1 Millwall (h)

Sun 4 Middlesbrough (a)

Sat 17 Hull City (h)

Wed 21 Sheffield United (h)

Sat 24 Portsmouth (a)

Sat 31 Stoke City (a)

February

Sat 7 Watford (h)

Sat 14 Leicester City (a)

Sat 21 Charlton Athletic (h)

Tue 24 Queens Park Rangers (h)

Sat 28 Sheffield Wednesday (a)

March

Sat 7 Norwich City (h)

Wed 11 West Bromwich Albion (a)

Sat 14 Coventry City (a)

Sat 21 Oxford United (h)

April

Fri 3 Ipswich Town (h)

Mon 6 Wrexham (a)

Sat 11 Derby County (h)

Sat 18 Swansea City (a)

Tue 21 Bristol City (h)

Sat 25 Blackburn Rovers (h)

May

Sat 2 Preston North End (a)

Please note, fixtures remain subject to change.

