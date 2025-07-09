In Profile: Damion Downs

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Damion Downs, very much in keeping with a hectic start to the striker’s fledgling career.

Turning 21 at the start of July sounds like the perfect time for a footballer to let off some steam and enjoy a milestone birthday, but instead Downs was playing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final, just 45 days after receiving his first call-up to the USA squad.

That was on Sunday night, just 24 hours before flying to England to finalise his move to Southampton.

Until former Saints boss Mauricio Pochettino picked Downs for the June friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland, the 6ft 4in forward had only represented Germany, the country that introduced him to football as a child.

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as USA's head coach in September last year ahead of next summer's World Cup for which they will be co-hosts, along with Canada and Mexico

Born in Werneck, a market town in Bavaria, to a German mother and American father, Downs swiftly moved to Texas, where he lived until the age of nine and adopted English as his first language.

It was not until he moved back to Germany that Downs, who previously played American football, fell in love with the global game.

His talent saw him grow in the youth teams of Bavarian-based clubs Schweinfurt 05 and FC Ingolstadt, but it was on the other side of the country, in the Rhine-Ruhr city of Cologne, that his professional career took off.

Joining the academy at 16, he was promoted to the second team, FC Köln II, three years later, signing his first professional contract just shy of his 19th birthday.

Having scored eight goals in 18 games for FC Köln II in the regionalised fourth tier of German football, Downs was promoted to the first team, scoring his first Bundesliga goals – a late equaliser against Borussia Mönchengladbach and a stoppage-time winner against Union Berlin – whilst still a teenager.

Off the mark in the Bundesliga: Downs scores his first top-flight goal in Germany, aged 19

Despite making his name as a goalscoring super sub, Downs could not prevent Köln’s relegation, though this did help him establish himself as a first-team starter last season.

His goals ensured the team overcame a tricky start. Köln were languishing in the bottom half until November, before a blistering second half of the season ultimately saw the Billy Goats crowned 2. Bundesliga champions on the final day.

Downs’s form saw him earn a first call-up to the Germany Under-20 squad last autumn, scoring twice in six caps as he linked up with new Saints teammate Joshua Quarshie for the first time.

Downs in action for Germany Under-20s against England last November

The striker finished the season as his club’s leading scorer, contributing 11 goals and five assists in all competitions, as Köln secured an immediate top-flight return.

After declaring his international allegiance to USA, Downs made his debut against Switzerland in June before Pochettino included him in his 26-man squad for the Gold Cup, the biennial competition for countries from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The youngster’s involvement grew as USA progressed through the rounds. He played in all three knockout matches, including the quarter-final penalty shootout win over Costa Rica in which Downs struck the decisive spot-kick.

But his birthday did not follow the fairy-tale script, as Mexico rallied from a goal down to win the final in Houston, with Downs introduced midway through the second half when the scores were level at 1-1, only for West Ham’s Edson Álvarez to score late and win the trophy for Mexico, giving El Tri a record tenth Gold Cup triumph.

For Downs it was still a breakthrough year to savour before he hopped on the long flight to London, just hours after turning 21.

Described as long-strided, pacy and a physical presence in duels, Downs uses his size to hold off defenders but also thrives on balls in behind the backline.

With the energy and athleticism to press high up the pitch and the finishing ability to gobble up chances in the box, Saints will hope they have uncovered a gem who can repeat history by helping another team bounce back from relegation at the first attempt.

