Downs determined to repeat title triumph

He may have only just turned 21 years of age, but Damion Downs is already setting his sights on a second title in his fledgling career.

It’s been a hectic week for the USA international, who was playing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico on Sunday – his 21st birthday – before flying to England to complete the formalities ahead of his transfer to Southampton from FC Köln in Germany.

Downs contributed 11 goals and five assists in a title-winning season for Köln last term, securing promotion back to the Bundesliga at the first attempt, and now hopes to repeat the feat in the red and white stripes of Saints.

“Everybody plays football to win titles. To win my first title at 20 last year was a great feeling, and I hope to repeat it again this year,” he said.

“I think Southampton is a big club that should be in the Premier League, and that’s my goal – to help the team as much as I can to bring the club back to the Premier League.

“The Premier League is the best league you can possibly play in. Being able to promote the team and the whole club to the Premier League would be a big honour for me.

“Obviously promotion is the number one, and for me personally I just want to score as many goals as possible, help the club and help the team.”

The 6ft 4in striker revealed he had spoken to national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino about the prospect of moving to Southampton prior to putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at St Mary’s.

“I knew it (that Pochettino managed Saints), we talked a little bit. He just told me how great the city is, how great the club is and the fans.

“The resume speaks for itself – Southampton had a lot of great players in the past, and I think this is the right move for me right now to make the next step in my career.”

On his own playing style, Downs added: “I think I have great finishing, good runs in behind, I can really hurt the defensive line of the opponent, and at the same time I think I’ve showed that I can also assist a lot of goals, so that’s pretty much what I bring to the game.

“I can’t wait to play in the stadium and in front of all of the fans. I’m really excited.”

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from around £20 per match for adults and £4 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing