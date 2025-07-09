Skipper Stephens signs new deal

We are delighted to announce that Southampton captain Jack Stephens has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The defender has put pen to paper on the deal, which will run through to the end of the 2027/28 season and would extend his association with the club to an incredible 17 years.

Stephens, 31, joined Saints in 2011, subsequently graduating from the Academy and going on to reach the 200 appearance mark for the first-team last season.

He was made captain of the side two years ago, memorably lifting the trophy at Wembley Stadium after the Championship play-off final win against Leeds in May 2024 at the end of his first campaign wearing the armband.

Speaking after signing the new contract, Stephens said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to play for this club and continues to be a privilege for me.

“I’m very proud to not only play for the club but to captain the club as well, so it’s an amazing feeling for me and my family to carry on the journey here and hopefully we’ve got plenty of good times to come.”

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Jack has been an important figure for the club on and off the pitch over many years, and we value both the quality and leadership that he brings.

“We see him continuing to be an influential part of the squad moving forward, so we’re pleased to have reached this agreement to extend his long association with Southampton.”

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from around £20 per match for adults and £4 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing