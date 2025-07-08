Southampton Football Club has welcomed its latest scholarship intake as 12 youngsters have signed ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The latest cohort consists of two players that have risen up through the system all the way from the pre-Academy, several more recent signings, and two brand new additions who will join the Under-18s set-up.

Centre-back Lewis Day has been at the club the longest out of the group, having joined in the pre-Academy in the Under-7s age group.

A "calm and composed" centre-back, he has also received accolades off the pitch as he picked up the Julie Batchelor Award for Academic Endeavour last season.

The second long-time Saint is midfielder Wyatt Comley, who also arrived in the Under-7s age group and has spent his entire youth journey with the club.

Two goalkeepers included in the newest cohort have both been at the club for a handful of years; Oscar Abbotson arrived from QPR three years ago, and has already benefitted from time around first team sessions.

He established himself at Under-18s level last season with 17 appearances, and made his Under-21s debut as he kept one clean sheet in his two PL2 matches.

The other shot-stopper is Cale Richardson, who joined at Under-12s level, already made his Under-18s debut at the end of last season.

Oscar Abbotson with his scholarship cap. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

Moving up the field, left-winger Klevi Bariami has been at Saints since the Under-14s age group.

He also made his Under-18s debut last term, and described himself as an "explosive" winger who likes to take on defenders.

Striker Joaquin Borekull Urrutia arrived in the Under-12s age group, and described his strengths as being "hard-working, determined, and very quick."

In defence, centre-back Broghan Sewell will enter his third year at the club after joining from Chelsea two years ago; he made 21 appearances for the Under-18s last year and featured in all four FA Youth Cup matches.

Fellow centre-back Jake Vallance will enter his second season as a Saint and declared his scholarship contract as a "dream come true" being a local boy and a Southampton supporter.

Signed from Basingstoke Town last year, he is yet to play for the Under-18s but did feature on the bench in the FA Youth cup fifth round win against Derby County.

Broghan Sewell with his scholarship cap. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

Defensive midfielder Fabio Sainsbury joined the club three years ago from a London Development Centre, and describes himself as a "hard-working, passionate, and skilful" player.

Winger Junior Kuzanga has been at the club for two years after arriving from Oxford United. The confident, pacey winger said: “I play my game and try to get stuck in as much as possible, and back my teammates when needed.”

Finally, the two newest additions both agreed terms earlier in the season - Northern Ireland youth internationals Luke Hawe and Calum Anderson have now officially joined the club for their scholarship deals.

Hawe is a striker who made the move from Ballymena United, after becoming their youngest-ever senior player at 15-years-old, whilst Anderson is a defender who came through the Linfield FC ranks and made his senior debut back in January.