Southampton Under-18s were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup after late heartbreak saw them defeated 2-1 away at Blackburn Rovers on Friday evening.

Valentin Joseph put Blackburn ahead on 36 minutes, but Saints equalised shortly before half-time when Harry Gathercole finished smartly.

Saints were reduced to 10 men on 66 minutes when Calum Anderson was shown a second yellow card, and late pressure from Blackburn told with the last action of the game seeing Harvey Higgins’ goal put the home side through to the fourth round.

The first Saints shot of the contest came from Tino Goremusandu in the fifth minute when he looked to snap an effort goalwards but sliced the ball wide.

Goremusandu proved to be a positive influence for Saints in the early stages with plenty of running from left back as Andrew Surman’s side looked to take the initiative in the game, although chances for both sides were at a premium in the first half hour.

Blackburn thought they had taken the lead in the 28th minute when Joseph poked home from close range, but the home striker was denied by an offside flag.

However, Joseph did put his side ahead in the tie when a deflected shot from Jayden Sergeant was neatly hooked home into the bottom corner by the Rovers number nine.

Chances for Levi Ball and Frank Vare could have doubled Blackburn’s advantage before half time, but a breakaway goal from Saints levelled things up with the last attack of the first period.

A long ball forward saw a flick on towards Harry Gathercole, and the Saints winger proved stronger in his challenge with his marker before advancing into the Blackburn box and calmly stroking home a finish into the far corner of the net.

Into the second half, Saints goalkeeper Dylan Moody had to be alert to deny Joseph his second goal of the game when the striker looked to place an early effort into the bottom corner, but Moody turned wide.

On 66 minutes, Saints were dealt a blow when defender Anderson was sent off for his second bookable offence after pulling down Joseph close to the Saints box.

Pressure from Blackburn followed with Saints a man light, and good opportunities for Joseph and Higgins – both from headers – could have seen them net a winner.

Vare then went closer still when his driving run towards the Saints area finished with a left-footed drive that flew narrowly wide of the far post.

Saints still looked dangerous on the break though and Harry Gathercole could have won it when his brilliant run saw him beat multiple Blackburn challenges and fashion a huge chance to score, but his shot was excellently blocked by Harvey Pates.

Late pressure from the hosts saw multiple chances missed as the game looked set to go to extra-time, but there was to be late heartbreak for Saints in the very last minute of stoppage-time at the end of the game.

A corner was sent into the penalty area and headed down to substitute Higgins, who produced jubilant scenes for Blackburn and sent them through to the fourth round of the competition by turning home from close range.

Saints are in action again on Saturday 20th December when they host Ipswich Town in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at Staplewood Training Ground set for 11am.

Blackburn Rovers: Holt, Wilkinson (Odogun 82'), Pates, Decandia, Kelley-Quinn (McIlroy), Ball, Sergeant (Higgins 78'), Tyjon, Joseph, Vare, McCoy.

Subs not used: Wolsoncroft, Mansbridge, Leatherbarrow, Flynn.

Goals: Joseph (36'), Higgins (90+6').

Yellow cards: Joseph.

Saints: Moody, Vallance, Day, Anderson, Goremusandu (Sewell 85'), Rohart-Brown, Newman (Duffy 63'), Sainsbury (Rodda 45'), Hawe, McMullan, Gathercole.

Subs not used: Richardson, Kuzanga, Lovatt, Wells.

Goals: Gathercole (45+5').

Yellow cards: Goremusandu, Anderson.

Red cards: Anderson.

Main image: Blackburn Rovers FC