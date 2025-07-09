Saints secure signing of striker Downs

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of young striker Damion Downs from FC Köln on a four-year deal.

The USA international, who recently turned 21 years old and stands at 6ft 4in tall, was born in Bavaria and represented Germany at Under-20 level.

Holding dual citizenship, having been raised in both countries, Downs recently earned his first senior international call-up from former Saints boss Mauricio Pochettino and has only just returned from the CONCACAF Gold Cup, held in USA and Canada.

Making four appearances during the tournament, Downs scored the winning penalty in the quarter-final shootout win over Costa Rica, as USA reached the final only to lose out to Mexico.

At club level, Downs helped FC Köln win the 2. Bundesliga title last season, scoring 11 goals in the process, having broken through from the club’s second team during the previous campaign.

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Damion is a player we have been monitoring for some time who possesses excellent physical qualities and the ability to disrupt defences.

“Strengthening our attacking options was one of our top priorities this summer, and Damion is a player who will add real quality to the group. Despite his relatively young age he is already a senior international, so we are excited to see him thrive in the environment here at Southampton.”

Damion Downs said: “Everybody plays football to win titles. To win my first title at 20 last year was a great feeling, and I hope to repeat it again this year.

“I think Southampton is a big club that should be in the Premier League, and that’s my goal – to help the team as much as I can to bring the club back to the Premier League.”

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from around £20 per match for adults and £4 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing