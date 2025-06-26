Men’s Season Tickets: Last chance for split payments

Today is the deadline for fans to sign up for the 2025/26 Season Ticket split payment plan.

Anyone looking to purchase a Season Ticket using the split payment plan must sign up by 5pm today (Thursday 26th June). For the 2025/26 season we have a seven-instalment option. There is an administration charge of 5% on your basket. Once set up, the instalment plan cannot be amended, therefore please ensure you check the seats and ages are correct before finalising your order.

There are no credit checks required to use split payments. These will be taken as a continual payment authority against your card, not as a Direct Debit. Any instalment plans must be made online.

Pricing starts at just £498.75 for Adults in the Corner areas and at £99.75 for under-14s in the Kids Zone, coming in at just over £21 and £4 per match respectively. You'll need to be quick as there is limited availability across the stadium.

Secure Your Seat

Got any questions about split payments? Visit our FAQ page below

Season Ticket FAQ

Get the most from your Season Ticket with Bolt-ons

Bolt-ons are optional extra packages designed for Season Ticket holders who regularly enjoy what the club has to offer. From a retail voucher worth the price of a replica shirt to Hospitality upgrades and Dinner in the Dell, each Bolt-on gives you more. All Bolt-ons also include a donation to the Saints Foundation.

Bolt-ons

Memberships

Our 2025/26 memberships tiers are coming soon. Want to be the first to know? Register your interest below.

Register Your Interest