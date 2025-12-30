Published:
Ticketing

Doncaster Rovers (A) on sale to all fans

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Miscellaneous/eco-power_stadium_g8uhxm

All fans can now join Saints as they travel to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday 10th January at 3pm to face Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup.

Doncaster Tickets

Tickets are available for:

  • Adult: £20

  • Senior 65+: £15

  • Young Adult 18-24yrs: £15

  • Junior 14-17yrs: £10

  • Junior 13yrs and under: £5

Fan can also purchase official coach travel at a price of £48 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:

Purchase Travel

  • 8am - Stadium

  • 8.15am - Eastleigh

  • 8.30am - Winchester

  • 9am - Chieveley

The Dell will be open from 7am on this day, allowing travelling supporters to get breakfast at a 25% discount.

Related

MW_Southampton_WestBrom_027_e9btwe

Saints Tickets App update

Ticketing
CM_Southampton_v_West_Bromwich_Albion_036_d8p5so

Two more games available to all fans

Ticketing