Published:
Doncaster Rovers (A) on sale to all fans
All fans can now join Saints as they travel to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday 10th January at 3pm to face Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup.
Doncaster Tickets
Tickets are available for:
Adult: £20
Senior 65+: £15
Young Adult 18-24yrs: £15
Junior 14-17yrs: £10
Junior 13yrs and under: £5
Fan can also purchase official coach travel at a price of £48 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:
Purchase Travel
8am - Stadium
8.15am - Eastleigh
8.30am - Winchester
9am - Chieveley
The Dell will be open from 7am on this day, allowing travelling supporters to get breakfast at a 25% discount.