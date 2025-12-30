Doncaster Rovers (A) on sale to all fans

All fans can now join Saints as they travel to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday 10th January at 3pm to face Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup.

Doncaster Tickets

Tickets are available for:

Adult: £20

Senior 65+: £15

Young Adult 18-24yrs: £15

Junior 14-17yrs: £10

Junior 13yrs and under: £5

Fan can also purchase official coach travel at a price of £48 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:

Purchase Travel

8am - Stadium

8.15am - Eastleigh

8.30am - Winchester

9am - Chieveley

The Dell will be open from 7am on this day, allowing travelling supporters to get breakfast at a 25% discount.