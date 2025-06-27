Men's Season Tickets: fewer than 1,000 left

Total Season Ticket sales have surpassed the 2023/24 season and, following a flurry of sales yesterday for fixture release, we're close to selling out for the 2025/26 season, with fewer than than 1,000 Season Tickets still available.

Secure Your Seat

This shows the growing optimism amongst Saints fans, following the appointment of Men's First Team Manager Will Still, as we gear up for the exciting year ahead. Despite the challenges of last season, the loyalty and passion you have shown has remained unwavering and we thank you for that.

In recognition of this support, we wanted to highlight some other key stats about our Season Ticket holders:

40% of new 25/26 Season Ticket Holders are aged 13-25 and we have more Under 18s Season Ticket holders this coming season than we did in the 24/25 Premier League campaign, showing future support in the stands of St Mary’s is bright.

The Northam Stand is the busiest and most in demand area of the stadium, with over 85% of the Northam already sold.

The loyalty of our longstanding fans has continued, with 72% of our renewals so far having been Season Ticket holders for four or more years and 64% have been for five years or more.

Memberships

2025/26 Memberships are coming soon. Want to be the first to know? Register your interest below.

Register Your Interest