Match by Match Hospitality now available across 2025/26

Looking to join us for a specific fixture? Hospitality is now available to book match-by-match across all 23 home games.

Whether it’s a one-off treat, birthday celebration, client event, or your first time in hospitality, we’ve got a range of lounges to choose from – from casual to luxurious, all designed to deliver a memorable day at St Mary’s.

Matchday packages include:

Premium padded seating with exceptional views

Inclusive food and drink (varies by lounge)

Access pre-match, half-time, and post-match

Appearances from club legends and ex-Saints

A warm, welcoming atmosphere throughout

Fixtures will sell quickly – especially for high-profile games like Portsmouth – so early booking is advised.

Ready to join us for a match?

Book Online

Email: [email protected]

Call: 02380 727 768

Still deciding? Register your interest:

Register your Interest

Portsmouth RYI

Our team is here to help with any questions about the season ahead. Whether you're ready to book or just want to explore your options, we’d love to hear from you.