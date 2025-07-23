Knightwood Lounge Hospitality set for improved offering this season

Our partnership with Oak View Group has allowed us to level up the Knightwood Lounge matchday package, which is perfect for group bookings, private celebrations, and casual corporate entertaining.

Looking for a more sociable, energetic matchday with premium food and drinks, stunning views, and great atmosphere? The Knightwood Lounge has upgraded this season, enhancing a package that's perfect for group bookings, private celebrations, and casual corporate entertaining.

Guests in the Knightwood Lounge will now enjoy a richer food offering & inclusive drinks package from arrival to the final whistle:

Pre-match: Snack on arrival followed by a live cold cooking station and four rotating hot dishes served to your table with tray service and table engagement from our staff.

Half-time: Pies pre-set at tables before guests return from the stands with drinks available at the bar and circulated directly to guests by our team.

Post-match: Indulge in desserts and cheeseboards at dedicated food stations, with staff on hand to assist or serve upon request with food or drink.

All of this comes with an unbeatable corner-side view of the pitch and a resident DJ that keeps the atmosphere live throughout the day. The Knightwood Lounge offers a flexible, vibrant hospitality experience whether you’re celebrating with clients, friends or colleagues.

Experience the Knightwood Lounge today with seasonal packages available and match offerings at any of our upcoming home games, including all league matches and our friendly against Brighton. See what's available here.

You can book Seasonal or Matchday Hospitality and speak with a member of our team directly by calling 02380 727 768 or emailing [email protected].