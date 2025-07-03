Hospitality available for our first friendly of the season

With preparations for the 2025/26 season underway, fans can secure their seat in style in hospitality today.

St Mary's matchday hospitality is now available for you to book for our upcoming friendly against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday 2nd August (3.30pm BST).

You have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of our hospitality lounges and experience hospitality at St Mary's against Brighton. We are excited to offer our exclusive Executive Boxes, our award-winning Halo lounge, and our premium Knightwood Lounge.

Matchday hospitality is available for this fixture and can be purchased via the links in the table below or by speaking one of our dedicated Hospitality team by calling 02380 727768.

Package Description Price Buy Now The Halo Pitch Facing, five course plated meal with inclusive premium drinks. £200 + VAT Buy Knightwood Lounge Pitch facing, fully inclusive premium drinks with bites and small bowls. £125 + VAT Buy Executive Boxes Private spaces of 10 with three course menu and drinks. £1250 + VAT (Non Season Ticket holder) Buy

If you want to hear more about our packages, or enquire about our Executive Box availability, then our dedicated Hospitality Team are on hand to discuss any of your questions. Call us on 02380 727 768 or email us [email protected].

Not sure which space is best suited to you? Book a visit in with our team.