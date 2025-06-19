Men's Season Tickets: Last remaining seats available

The last remaining Men’s Season Tickets seats for the 2025/26 are back on sale for all supporters. All Season Tickets will now be at the new price.

With limited availability across the stadium, fans will need to act fast to secure their seat for the 2025/26 season. Prices start from £475 for Adults in the Corner areas, just over £20 per match, and just £95 for under-14s in the Kids Zone, just over £4 per match.

Secure Your Seat

Season Ticket pricing can be found here:

Pricing Guide

Get the most from your Season Ticket with Bolt-ons

Bolt-ons are optional extra packages designed for Season Ticket holders who regularly enjoy what the club has to offer. From a retail voucher worth the price of a replica shirt to Hospitality upgrades and Dinner in the Dell, each Bolt-on gives you more. All Bolt-ons also include a donation to the Saints Foundation.

If you’ve already purchased your Season Ticket, you can still buy a Bolt-on from the link below.

Bolt-ons

New benefits for Season Ticket holders

The club has introduced several new and updated benefits to Season Ticket holders, in addition to continued priority for away tickets and additional home tickets:

10% discount on retail merchandise throughout the season (excluding replica kits)

Exclusive window to avoid paying online booking fees for home cup match tickets

Early access to new product launches

Priority access and discounts on select club events

Automatic entry into monthly prize draws for unique experiences

A detailed list of Season Ticket Holder benefits can be found here:

Season Ticket Benefits

Memberships

2025/26 Memberships are coming soon. Want to be the first to know? Register your interest below.