Win your 2025/26 Men's Season Ticket

Enter now to be in with a chance of winning a 25/26 Men's Season Ticket.

Want to be in that number with us this season? Now is your chance by winning a Season Ticket.

All you need to do is download or open the Saints App, click on the "Win your Season Ticket" banner and enter your details.

Enter now

The winner will be chosen at random and notified via email once the competition closes on the 27th June 2025.

Already renewed?

No problem. If you're randomly selected as the winner you'll have the price you paid for your Season Ticket reimbursed.

Enter now

View the terms and conditions here.

Register your interest in 25/26 Memberships