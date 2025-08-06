Portsmouth (H) ticket update

Following a successful initial on-sale period, a limited number of tickets are still available for the south coast derby at St Mary's, and we have made changes to the eligibility criteria to open these up to additional Saints fans.

From 9.30am on Thursday 7th August, Saints Members will no longer be required to purchase another currently available match to be able to purchase their ticket for our highly anticipated clash with Portsmouth on Sunday 14th September (midday KO).

The eligibility criteria has changed to the following:

You are a paid 2025/26 Saints Member

You have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC match between the 2020/21 season and 2024/25 seasons

With the Northam selling out and availability in the Itchen limited, avoid missing out by securing your tickets quickly tomorrow.

Full details on this fixture can be found here:

Portsmouth (H)

If you have a previous purchase history dating back to the 2020/21 season, you can become a Saints Member today to be eligible to purchase Portsmouth tickets from tomorrow morning.

As well as unlocking access for this game, Memberships come with a number of exciting benefits. Find out more below:

