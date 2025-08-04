Northam sold out for Portsmouth (H)

We are pleased to announce the Northam stand has sold out for the south coast derby on Sunday 14th September (midday KO).

As well as this our Itchen stand has very limited seats left. Eligible fans are reminded to secure their ticket for this highly anticipated match. As a reminder to meet the criteria, supporters must:

Be a 2025/26 Saints Member

Have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC match between the 2020/21 season and 2024/25 seasons

You have already purchased one or more matches for the 2025/26 season

Becoming a Member

For the 2025/26 season we want to bring all of our supporters even closer the heart of the club. With a number of exciting, updated benefits available across our tiers, there’s something for every Saints fan. We’ve also introduced Membership Plus this season, giving you all the benefits of an Adult Membership plus access to one of our fixtures and a St Mary's Stadium tour.

Memberships 2025/26

Matches on Sale

To help fans meet the third point, we have brought the 3 exclusive Member ticketing windows forward for the three home matches following Portsmouth. This means members are able to purchase any of the following games to qualify:

Southampton v Stoke City - Saturday 23rd August (3pm KO)

Stoke City Tickets

Southampton v Middlesbrough - Saturday 27th September (3pm KO)

Middlesbrough Tickets

Southampton v Swansea City - Saturday 18th October (12.30pm KO)

Swansea City Tickets

Southampton v Preston North End - Saturday 1st November (3pm KO) - Members can also benefit from £5 off of their ticket for this fixture. Junior Members can purchase their ticket for £5 for this fixture and those fans with Membership Plus can choose to use their free ticket for this fixture.

Preston North End Tickets