Kick off the new WSL2 season at St Mary’s

Southampton FC Women face Ipswich Town at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday 6th September at 2pm and tickets are on sale now.

The new WSL2 season begins with a test against newly promoted Ipswich Town, where battles will be renewed from our previous matches against them in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division.

Adult tickets for the match are available for just £10, while Under-18 tickets for this match will be completely FREE.

Simon Parker’s first competitive match in charge will see a number of different fun fair-style activities on offer in and around the stadium. Fans can get their adrenaline up by go-karting outside the stadium or have a go at rock climbing with a climbing wall. A live magician will be dazzling fans during a set in the Northam Fan Zone. In the concourse, our Saints Activation Zone is back with football taster sessions with loads more to be confirmed.

Match ticket deals will also available this season again through the Blue Light Card, Tickets for Good and Tickets for Troops.

Buy Tickets

Women’s Team 2025/26 Season Tickets

Season Tickets are still available in the run up to this first match of the season. Join our growing number of fans joining us across the season for just £80 for Adults (just £7.27 per match) or completely FREE for Under-18s.

Buy now

Make a day of it at The Dell

Book a table in The Dell before the match to soak in the pre-match atmosphere. With a range of food and drink available, we’d recommend booking to avoid disappointment but available tables will also be available on a first come, first served basis, with a range of seating and big screen TVs outside as well.

Book a table