Women’s Team 2025/26 Season Tickets now on general sale

Season Tickets for our Women’s First Team are now open for general sale ahead of the new Barclays WSL2 campaign and the first 1,000 Under-18 Season Tickets are free to claim.

A new campaign awaits our Women’s Team as we build on a record average league attendance from last season. With the top two teams earning automatic promotion and a play-off spot up for grabs for third place, your support has never been more important.

The fixtures for the 2025/26 season will be announced on Friday 25th July at 10am, with the season kicking off on the weekend of 6th–7th September. Fixture details and venues will be confirmed around this time. Hospitality packages will also be confirmed too.

From today, Season Tickets are on general sale, giving all supporters the chance to secure their seat for every moment of the action.

Buy your Season Ticket

Ticket Sales Window

Friday 4th July, 9:30am – Renewal window opened for existing supporters

Monday 7th July, 2:30pm – General Sale is now live

Friday 1st August, 5pm – Renewal window closes

Existing fans can still renew or move seats and retain their renewal price until Friday 1st August.

Pricing

Adult Season Tickets: £80 over 11 fixtures (one more compared to last season) - that's only £7.27 per game.

Under-18s: First 1,000 Season Tickets are free After these are claimed, Under-18 Season Tickets are £10 Please note: Fans under 14 must be accompanied by a paying adult, as per ground regulations, with two Under-18 tickets per Adult ticket claimable



Benefits

Women's Team Season Ticket holders will also gain new benefits from previous seasons, giving fans more value for their support:

10% discount in the Retail Store (excluding replica kit)

Bring a friend to a game for free (games yet to be decided)

Free entry into a monthly Prize Draw

10% off food & drink in The Dell

Be part of our next chapter and grow together with women’s football in Southampton.

Buy Your Season Ticket

Get the women's fixtures synced to your calendar as soon as they launch here.

Sync Fixtures