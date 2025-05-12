Men's Season Ticket plans and pricing for the 2025/26 season

Southampton Football Club has today announced full details for 2025/26 Men’s Season Tickets, with renewals and prospective Season Ticket holders being able to purchase from Monday 12th May.

Following a sell-out of 2024/25 Season Tickets, the introduction of a Season Ticket waiting list for the first time, consistently high attendances at St Mary’s and outstanding support home and away in what was ultimately a disappointing season for us all, the club is reducing prices and enhancing benefits for what we hope will be another successful season in the EFL Championship.

Season Ticket holders renewing for the 2025/26 season will benefit from a 5% reduction on the price they paid for the 2024/25 season, when paid in full. The renewal window will remain open until Thursday 12th June. Those who don’t currently hold Season Tickets can also purchase from available seats straight away at our full price.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value for those renewing, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s. For many, this represents a saving of over £5 per match compared to single-ticket prices.

In setting prices for the new season, the club have attempted to be as fair as possible and continue to offer value for money for supporters, despite the rising costs of delivering matchdays at St Mary's.

Full pricing

Split payments

The club has updated and amended its split payment system. Supporters choosing this option will make their first payment at the time of purchase, followed by six monthly instalments by card. Due to the previous interest-free system being unfortunately misused by a minority of supporters and increased administrative costs, split payments will now incur a 5% premium over upfront payments, though the overall cost will still be just below last season's price, and split payments will still not require a credit check.

Benefits

After consulting with the Fan Advisory Board, the club has introduced several new and updated benefits to Season Ticket holders, in addition to continued priority for away tickets and additional home tickets:

10% discount on retail merchandise throughout the season (excluding replica kits)

Exclusive window to avoid paying online booking fees for home cup match tickets

Early access to new product launches

Priority access and discounts on select club events

Automatic entry into monthly prize draws for unique experiences

View benefits

Bolt-on packages

Supporters can further enhance their experience with optional Silver, Gold, or Platinum Bolt-on packages, featuring premium perks and exclusive gifts. A new Foundation Bolt-on is also available, with proceeds supporting Saints Foundation and its community projects.

Bolt-on information

Supporters are also able to donate directly to Saints Foundation as part of their checkout journey when purchasing their Season Ticket. Funds raised through Season Ticket donations this year will support the Foundation to deliver vital mental health support to men in the city through their project, Saints By Your Side.

Key dates

Monday 12th May - Renewal window opens

Monday 12th May - General sale begins on any available seats

Thursday 12th June (5pm) - Renewal window closes and Season Ticket sales paused

Friday 13th to Wednesday 18th June - Reserved seats released and seat move window

Thursday 19th June - Season Ticket sales re-open

Thursday 26th June - Split payments sign-up deadline

Should Season Tickets sell out again for the second time in two seasons, more information will follow regarding how supporters can join the Season Ticket waiting list again.

Seasonal Hospitality

For supporters looking to renew their Seasonal Hospitality package for the 2025/26, or for any supporters looking to purchase across our lounges for the new season, more information will follow in the coming weeks.

You can register your interest for 2025/26 Seasonal Hospitality via the link below.

Seasonal Hospitality

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer of Southampton Football Club, said: "We thank our fans for their brilliant support this season and are pleased to announce a reduction of 5% on the price of Season Tickets for the 2025/26 season, which we believe offers excellent value for money.

"We’d also like to acknowledge the input of the club’s Fan Advisory Board, who have played an invaluable role in discussions over the last few months, and ultimately the decision to offer this reduction."

All Season Ticket information, including a link to our FAQ, can be found here.