Join us for "Saints Together” at The Dell

Southampton FC and Saints Foundation are inviting fans and the local community to Saints Together — a special event for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Join us at The Dell on Saturday 17th May from 9am for a free coffee and a chat. It’s a chance to come together, connect and support each other in a relaxed and welcoming space.

Saints Foundation is committed to tackling social isolation, supporting mental health, and building a stronger community. Saints Together reflects this mission, providing a space where people can openly discuss mental health, break down stigma, and remind one another that no one has to face life’s challenges alone.

Saints Foundation team, as well as some local charities, will be there to offer a listening ear, encourage conversation, and help break the stigma around mental health. Whether you want to talk, listen or just enjoy some company, everyone is welcome.

No need to book — just drop in.

Let’s show that at Saints, no one stands alone.

For more on how Saints Foundation support mental health in Southampton, see the link below:

Saints by your Side